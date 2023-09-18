Don’t call me by my first name! – Nigel Gaisie slams presenters, demands 'prophet' title

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has lashed out at Ghanaian media personalities, MzGee and MC Yeboah, for what he termed as disrespecting him during a discussion on the United Showbiz.



In a phone-in conversation, Nigel was asked to clarify his prophecies about a certain ‘Sherif Black’ whom he said had evil hovering around him.



Clarifying his comments and reacting to the backlashes he has since received from netizens for predicting Black Sherif’s doom, Nigel insisted that he was referring to one ‘Sherif Black’ and not the popular musician.



“With prophecies, we see and prophesy in bits, I didn’t hear Black Sherif, I heard Sherif Black. I saw Sherif Black in the spirit. But whichever way it is, a sensible person can make deductions from it.



"Prophecies come figuratively, so if there is anything close to anything about or close to me, I can take steps. It is better safe than sorry and people in the arts after anything is said about them have often attacked the clergy,” he stated.



One of the panelists, MC Yeboah, was asked to give her remarks about Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s submissions and she described it as senseless and childish.



“Good prophets add sense and discernment to what they say. They relay sense in whatever they say. Clearly, Nigel lacks that. Because he has given out these prophecies not just once or twice. In some cases, some of them come to pass and we don’t even know whether it's God that made it happen or people manipulate those things.



"In the Bible, Paul said when I was a child, I behaved like a child and now that I am old, I behave like an adult. And when we called him on this show to speak and clarify things, he spoke childishly. There’s no sense in what he said.



“Who is Sheriff Black? Do you know any popular person called by that name? The government spoke against doom prophecies last year and I am sure that is why he is scared to mention Black Sherif’s name outright. He has to be invited for him to come and clarify his statement,” she retorted.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie who was at the listening end, felt disrespected by MC Yeboah’s utterances.



He described her entire statement as disrespectful, including how he was addressed; calling him by his first name.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie also gave MzGee her own share of backlash for enabling the lady to speak to him in such a manner.



“This is the reason I don’t speak to issues when you call me. If I was your pastor, you wouldn’t say these things about me. You won’t allow that young girl to disrespect me like she is doing.



"She is speaking her mind but she shouldn’t disrespect me. I don’t think she can speak about her pastor the way she is speaking to me. And MzGee, you have given her the platform to disrespect me. Give honour to whom honour is due. Don’t be mischievous. With the greatest of respect.



“She is disrespecting me. How can you tell me, a pastor, someone’s father that one is senseless? Don’t call me Nigel on this platform. I have people like her in my church who call me father. She is not a Muslim; she is a Christian.



"If I were her pastor, can she say that? You don’t let anyone disrespect and discredit me. If she has a problem with me, I don’t know her. I won’t take that,” Nigel Gaisie fumed.



