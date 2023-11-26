Don’t bring yourself! - Patience Nyarko to Hilda Baci

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Gospel musician, Patience Mensah has criticised Nigerian celebrity, Hilda Baci over her comments regarding the difference between Ghana and Nigeria jollof.



According to her, there is no way Nigeria can come close to Ghana in terms of whose food is best because the foods prepared by Ghanaians far outweigh that of other African countries in terms of richness.



She stated emphatically that Ghana jollof is much more flavoured and richer as compared to the Nigerian one due to how Ghanaians prepare it and it has no competitor in Africa and beyond.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Patience Nyarko slammed Hilda Baci for claiming that Nigeria jollof is more flavoured than Ghana’s own and warned her to desist from making such comments in public.



“In the whole of Africa, Ghanaian foods are the best. Some of us have travelled to other countries, and the food that is served, if you are not careful you might vomit even the way they prepare the food. What is Hilda saying, that Nigeria's jollof is better than ours? Their own is full of oil while ours is dry and rich.



"They call soup stew you can't even differentiate. She shouldn’t bring herself; we like her for her achievement, I mean a woman who is able to challenge herself," she said.



“But when it comes to Ghana food she should stay there. I went to Nigeria and I gave a pastor some Waakye to eat and it seemed like he had not eaten before because she does not know what it is,” Patience Nyarko added.



Her reaction comes after Hilda Baci commented on the difference between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof in terms of flavour.



According to the former Guinness World Record Holder, Ghanaian jollof, unlike Nigerian jollof, is mild in flavour.



“I have been to Ghana and I have eaten the jollof; I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef... that was his best representation of Ghanaian jollof, and I have seen the recipe, not one, you guys have quite a number; the tolo beef one. It is pretty much jollof but it is made with beef.



“But let me tell you, because I wasn’t there and I don’t have a lot of information; I cannot say why this is but with Nigerian jollof, Nigerians don’t play with flavour building,” she shared the thought during a podcast interview.



Ghanaians and Nigerians over the years have been battling for supremacy in terms of who has the best jollof recipe.



The fight over the popular West African rice dish led to several banters on social media and across other media spaces.



Hilda Baci rose to prominence this year, after breaking a Guinness World Record by engaging in a 93 hours 11 minutes cookathon.



Her record has since been broken by Irish Chef Alan Fisher with 119 hours 57 minutes.



