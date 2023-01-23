Don't bring your madness to the church - Prophet Oduro warns social media critics

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Prophet Kofi Oduro has warned social media trolls and YouTubers to desist from creating senseless content from churches in Ghanaian with regards to what men of God do with offertories.



The famous prophet has declared that nobody has the right to call out preachers or label them as money-making entities considering all the good deeds they do for their members and the general public.



"You those YouTube influencers and bloggers, we have not asked you the amount you make out of the views when you're talking your nonsense and rubbish. Listen to me carefully.



"Your stupid mindset! Nobody has questioned how much YouTube gave you but after attending 31st All Night which you never showed up or paid offertory, those who gave did wholeheartedly, what audacity do you have whatsoever to come and ask what we (preachers) do with money and how we got the money. Have you misplaced your money?" Prophet Oduro quizzed.



Ghanaian preacher Pastor Elvis Agyemang famed for his online prayer session 'Alpha Hour' was brought under attack when a photo captured some of his church workers counting December 31 Watchnight service offertory with a country machine.



Some critics alleged that he was milking his members. Christians in the country voiced out against the constant attacks on Pastor Agyemang and other men of God.



Prophet Oduro is the latest to spell out the consequences that await persons who rebel against God and his church. He wondered why content creators and unbelievers are so vested in matters of the church.



According to him, the nation is sick. He called out persons who are quick to condemn and plan the downfall of their fellow brothers and sisters.



"Don't bring your madness to the church or we will bring your names here and call the God of the Bible to eliminate you from the surface of the world miraculously and supernaturally. Don't bring your madness to the church...there are churches in this country, we can count offerings for four days...let's pray for this country, we are sick," Prophet Oduro charged during one of his sermons at the Alabaster House Chapel.



