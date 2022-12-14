Don't borrow to fund your wedding - Counselor urges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Renowned Counsellor, Kwaku Adumatta, has advised couples looking forward to get married not to borrow to fund their wedding.



According to him, marriage itself is a lot of work and adding the burden of paying a debt to it will only make matters worse for the couple.



In an interview with Kwabena Boafo, on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, Kwaku Adumatta said “It’s not the best way to start your lives. When will you repay the debts to go on with your lives and develop yourselves. What if children come in the picture too. The bills will keep increasing so it doesn’t make sense to start a life with debts. The marriage won’t last if it is built with debts.”



He stated that unfortunately, a lot of youth are making that mistake. “They want to please people and society so they do anything including taking loans to make this possible.



What they have to understand is that marriage is not a competition. It seems so now and they keep raising the expectation of others when it shouldn’t be the case,” he stated.



He noted that couples need to work within their own terrain because marriage is work and demands a lot.



“It’s not the wedding that matters. The real marriage comes after the wedding and people need to know this and prepare for it. If you start your lives with debts, it brings a lot of discomfort and unhappiness into the marriage and people need to refrain from it,” he advised.