Don't be too desperate, use a lawyer when signing contracts - Kwesi Arthur to young artistes

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has warned up-and-coming artistes to make sure they seek legal advice regarding contract agreements before signing any.



Speaking in a live studio discussion on 3Music TV amid speculation about a rift with his record label, Kwesi Arthur highlighted some challenges he faced when renegotiating his contract.



“We had a system of working with those people, and when you leave the system, everything is brand new for you. But I had to keep pushing.



“I wouldn’t have attached feelings to it, it was business, I was just a kid from Tema and someone comes up and says that he wants to give you an opportunity and you just accept



“Desperation also played a part in it, even with the contract, I didn’t even have a lawyer look at the contract at that time, which was a mistake I made,” he said.



He advised up-and-coming musicians to carefully review contracts with legal support instead of rushing into commitments.



“All these kids should not make that mistake, don't be too desperate, it will happen, believe in your talent, it will happen,” he said.



Kwesi Arthur, after a stay in the US, confirmed his return and dedication to his music career.



