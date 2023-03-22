Don’t be selfish in bed – Women chastised

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Actress and fashion designer, Amma Serwaa, has disclosed that women are to blame for their inability to reach orgasm during sex.



She noted that some ladies are selfish and love to keep their feelings to themselves, and this is mostly a disadvantage to men.



Speaking in an interview on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, she said, “I believe it is a lady’s responsibility to reach orgasm however, this does not apply to men who last only 2 minutes in bed. I’m referring to those who know they are good in bed and are doing everything possible to satisfy their women but still, their women are unable to reach orgasm”.



She emphasized that as a woman, “it is your duty to reach orgasm because no man is a magician to know the exact part of your body that can make you reach orgasm.



You have to voice out as a lady and let the man know the right place to touch for you to reach orgasm. Some ladies like to blame the men for everything whereas we don’t even know ourselves,” she said.





The actress stated that it is important for everyone, especially ladies to know themselves and which part of their body when touched can make them reach orgasm faster.



“You can also tell your partner the exact part of your body that can make you reach orgasm. Everyone is different and the part of our body that aids us in reaching orgasm differs. So, if as a lady you haven’t explored your body to know the right place to make you reach orgasm don’t expect a man to do that for you,” she mentioned.



She added that, once women start to explore themselves and know their bodies, they make it easy for men to satisfy them and make them reach orgasm.