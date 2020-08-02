Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Don't be hypocrites, declare your political affiliations - Grace Ashy to Pastors and musicians

Veteran gospel musician Grace Ashy

Singer, Grace Ashy has asked her colleague musicians not to be afraid to publicly declare their political party affiliation.



According to her, like every individual belongs to a Church, she’s aware every musician belongs to a political party and they should not be shy of making the world know which political party they belong to.



“All musicians and pastors in this country have political parties we belong to. But when you ask them, they’ll tell you they don’t vote and that is bad.”She made this known in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM.



She said she has always been an ardent supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will continue to support the great elephant party.



“I belong to the party with the red, white and blue colours and once served as the secretary of the party in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency.”

