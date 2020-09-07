Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Don’t be fooled by what I do on social media – Mzbel

Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has advised the youth that, there is no need for them to copy the unnecessary things they see her do on social media because that could lead them astray.



The “16-Year” hitmaker speaking in an interview with Adom TV monitored said “It is beautiful and interesting to make us your role model; however, your number one role model should be your parents."



"Because when you see me on social media sipping my Guinness and you say you will sip some, it could be that you may not have that courage to stand it”.



Mzbel has been engaged in several acts on social media and most entertainment critics belief it is not good for the youth in society.



Her style of dressing and music videos have been brought to question as most of them do not conform to the social norms of the larger Ghanaian society.



However, knowing this herself, she has now sent a caution to the youth not to practice what they see her do.



In her interview, Mzbel noted that, the only thing that will save today’s youths is that they listen to their parents and not go by things they see on the internet since they may be influenced negatively.



“So you have to learn from your parent since they are your closest God at home”, she added.

