Don't be ashamed about your style of dressing - Captain Smart tells DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: GNA

Award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter Captain Smart has urged DJ Azonto not to be perturbed by the criticism from the public over his choice of dressing.



DJ Azonto has been slammed by some netizens for his style of dressing, especially when he wore a female dress on the red carpet of this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



A viral video circulating shows Ghanaian radio presenter Captain Smart advising DJ Azonto about the way he should go about his craft despite the backlash in the entertainment industry.



Captain Smart told DJ Azonto not to be discouraged by the negative comments from the public and to continue to express himself through his fashion choices.



He said that DJ Azonto should not be ashamed of his style or explain himself to anyone and should continue to wear whatever fits his brand.



Captain Smart opined that people should be able to express themselves through their fashion choices without fear.



On the other hand, DJ Azonto has been relentless in churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," "Wagaashi," and "One Prayer ft. Lil Win, among others.



He was recently nominated for Best New Artiste at this year's Ghana Music Awards USA and Discovery of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.