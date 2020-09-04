Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Don’t allow yourself to be bullied - Reggie Rockstone to female musicians, emcees

Rapper and Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian hiplife rapper, Reggie Rockstone, has advised women in music and emceeing to stand up against the tags of a “female rapper”, “female emcee” and the likes describing it as bullying by others.



Making an appearance on the YFM Myd Morning Show as part of the Made In Ghana month celebration, he stated that he has always felt the need to include female musicians in his work and as such seeing females such as Eno Barony and others doing well in the industry makes him happy.



“I want Eno to listen to this. I want Freda Rhymes to listen to this. I want all you females to listen to this. From the very inception or beginning of hiplife, I included women straight. Ms Naa is on a song with me called death for life.



There was always that inclusion which I felt was very necessary. So if I see the likes of Eno rapping then I get excited. From the very beginning, I knew it was necessary to do so”.



According to him, people must learn to recognize great talents no matter the gender or race of a person.



“Females who are on the mic, don’t let them bully you with that tag, ‘female emcee’. You are an emcee! You are a rapper! I am saying this because this is what they do to bamboozle the women. ‘Oh the female rappers, oh the African rapper’. No! Sarkodie is a rapper. He is just a rapper from Africa. Rap does not need physical strength. It is about the brain and tongue”, he added.



Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company has employed the whole month of September as the ‘Made in Ghana’ month and dedicated the month to promoting and encouraging the consumption of locally-made products.



This year’s celebration cuts across all the broadcast platforms Happy FM, eTV Ghana and across the Y-Triangle (YFM Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi), and is under the theme ‘Celebrating Ghana through Digital Innovations’.





