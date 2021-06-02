Don’t allow these men of God brainwash you – Moesha reacts to Nigel Gaisie’s controversial statement

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nigel Gaisie has reportedly said that there is nothing in engaging certain vices as man of God



• Moesha thinks his comment is not a true reflection of the Bible



• She has thus advice Ghanaians not to swallow hook, line and sinker anything they hear from these men of God





Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has urged Ghanaians to be wary of the activities of some charlatans parading as men of God.



Moesha, in an Instagram post appealed to Ghanaians to spend time and read the Bible instead of following the misguided teaching of some persons.



She espoused the attributes of God as perfect and flawless and not what some pastors proclaim him to be.



She wrote, “guys read the Bible and don’t allow these men of God brainwash you. God is pure …”



Moesha was responding to comments attributed to the Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie.



Nigel Gaisie allegedly said that engaging in “womanizing, alcohol, and stealing do not make a man of God fake”.



