Don’t allow irresponsible politicians to use you for violence - Naf Kassi advises Zongo youth

Highlife artist, Nafisatu Kassim

Western Region-based highlife artist, Nafisatu Kassim, popularly known as Naf Kassi has advise her follow Zongo youth in the country not to allow themselves to be used by irresponsible politicians to engage in violence, as the country goes to the polls in the coming days.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Roy Dennison live on Best 90.5 FM, Naf Kassi cautioned the youth, not to allow politicians to deceive them to foment trouble before, during and after the 2020 general elections.



“Zongo youth cannot continue to be the ones who are used for violence. I want to make this appeal to my people: do not allow yourselves to be used by irresponsible politicians to engage in acts of destabilisation and violence,” she said.



“They deceive you with tokens and food packs for you to fight for them to win power, only to avoid you when they achieve their aim. This time around, let’s take that tag of “bad name” for the Zongos away and shame these selfish power-seekers,” Naf Kassi added.



She also urged the youth in the Zongo communities and the electorates across the country to leave the polling stations after casting their votes so that they do not get themselves into trouble with the electoral officials.

