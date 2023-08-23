'Don’t accuse an innocent politician; produce evidence for your nonsense’ – Tracey Boakye jabs Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has responded to the barrage of accusations Ayisha Modi has labelled against her.



Earlier in a TikTok live, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger currently holds Tracey Boakye’s wildest secrets that are likely to land the latter in jail when she speaks.



She made these statements while claiming that Tracey Boakye has had an amorous relationship with a popular politician and has since been blackmailing him with his secrets.



She said Tracey made her money from politicians and also claimed that she has committed a hideous crime that caused her to flee from Kumasi to Accra.



But the Kumawood actress who has since kept mute has finally responded to the assertions.



In an indirect jab targeted at Ayisha, Tracey has alleged that the former has paid people to attack her.



While asking Ayisha Modi to go back for her monies from those she has hired, Tracey said she won’t entertain any drama henceforth.



Touching on the bid where Ayisha claimed that she has been blackmailing a certain politician she had slept with, Tracey has asked the former to provide evidence to back her claims.



“I am a mature and responsible wife now, so take back your Monies from those you’ve paid to attack me and lie on an innocent politician. You either provide evidence with the non* ense you’ve started, so Ghanaians will believe you wai? this style of politics be old fashioned, try something else. … you think you can put sand in the eyes of the people, by attacking me?” she said.



Read Tracey Boakye's post below:





EB/NOQ