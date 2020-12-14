Entertainment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Don Moen, Sonnie Badu, Chevelle, Franklyn, others share stage at The Experience concert

The event was held online

Gospel music greats including multiple award winning artiste, Don Moen, Orlando-based Singer and Pastor, Sonnie Badu and Jamaican gospel reggae singer, Chevelle Franklyn shared a stage at the 15th edition of the globally acclaimed, world’s largest gospel concert which took place on Friday, December 11, 2020.



Also on the stage were Integrity Music’s Paul Baloche, Potters House Choir and New Zealand-based Maori Choir.



The artistes who performed virtually at the global event featured a performance of Chris Tomlin’s ‘Is He Worthy’.



Artistes such as Don Moen are no strangers to The Experience stage having performed for 14 of the 15 editions of the concert since inception.



The online event which is a deviation from the previous editions held physically at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Nigeria was necessitated by the ongoing pandemic and guidelines instituted by the government to curb the spread of the disease outbreak.



Other performances at the event include South African inspirational poet and speaker, Nokwethemba Mchunu popularly known as Nokwe the Poet, Segun Obe, Chee, Eno Michael, Planet Shakers, Ana Paula Valadao, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Ada, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, William Mcdowell, Tope Alabi and more.

