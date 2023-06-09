Don Little claims he's the best fit for Ghana's presidency, expresses views on leadership

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Ghanaian actor, Don Little, has made a bold statement, asserting that he sees himself as the most suitable candidate for Ghana's presidency if John Dramani Mahama and Akufo-Addo are not contesting.



In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, when asked if he knew of anyone who could come into power and effectively lead Ghana aside from John Mahama and Akufo-Addo, Don Little confidently said he was the best fit.



"Yes, I do. That person is me. A country is ruled by wisdom, not when you have been in school. It's wisdom, having sense, and using your head. Do you understand?” he said.



Don Little further highlighted the importance of wisdom in governance and referenced the perspective of Kennedy Agyapong, who emphasized the value of using one's head and making wise decisions.



According to Don Little, relying too heavily on academic knowledge has hindered the progress of the country, and he expressed a desire for Ghana to have followed the leadership style of Kwame Nkrumah.



“That's why our father Kennedy keeps saying, it's wisdom and using your head. Relying on too many books to rule a country is why we are where we are today. If we had ruled our country just like Kwame Nkrumah did, we would have been competing with the Western World,” he added.



In terms of his presidential agenda, Don Little outlined three main areas he would tackle if he were to assume the presidency.



Firstly, he noted that he would prioritize improving the state of the country's roads. Secondly, he would advocate for reducing imports of foreign goods into Ghana.



Lastly, he expressed a desire to support local car manufacturing by encouraging people to buy cars made in Ghana.



“They have relied on the book too much, they keep fooling. Cant, you see we can't rule the country better. If I become president, the three main things I will tackle will be our roads.



“Number two will be, no import, which is to bring foreign goods into our country. I will also let people buy cars from our father here,” he stated.



