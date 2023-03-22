'Don Jazzy dey enter my eye' - Tiwa Savage makes subtle advances at Mavin boss

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage got social media talking when she revealed what she feel about her former boss, Don Jazzy.



Tiwa shared her thoughts about Don Jazzy when the Mavin Music Executive joined the TikTok challenge to her latest song.



In the video, Don Jazzy can be seen moving his hands and legs merrily while singing the lyrics to the new single.



Tiwa Savage captioned the video: "Ahn ahn let me not talk before @instablog9ja will misinterpret my words o But it’s as if @donjazzy dey enter my eye like dis"



