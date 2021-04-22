Don Elijah honoured at Africa Youth Showbiz Awards 2021

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Donelijah Gdgswagnation Birdman popularly known as Don Elijah has received a prestigious award for his stagecraft.



Organizers of Africa Youth Showbiz Awards on April 10, 2021, awarded Don Elijah as the Most Fashionable African Artist. The event was held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in Accra.



Don Elijah receiving his award on the night expressed happiness, thanked God, the organizers, and his fans for the continuous support from day one.



He said, "I'm happy for this, this shows and proves on the point that - my fashion sense is the best in the music industry. There's no musician close to me in terms of fashion and everything. I thank my fans for the support all these years, and for the haters, continue hating, we are winning and going on top. Ghanaians should watch out, we are climbing more steps to the top, no descending. To the street hustlers, I entreat you all not to give up, continue pushing, the future is bright and good".



Africa Youth Awards is the foremost awards initiative that celebrates the works of young change-makers in Africa and continues to create tremendous opportunities for young Africans across the 54 nations.