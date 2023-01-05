You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 05Article 1690394

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Don't chase for more - OB Amponsah advises side chicks

Ghanaian comedian and television host, OB Amponsah, has warned mistresses to know their limits in the relationships they find themselves in.

According to him, “a lot of side chicks seem to want more from positions they are already benefitting from.”

He however cautions them to be ready to accept the consequences of they being side chicks, “but they shouldn’t dare go beyond their status,” he added.

To him,side chicks should never assume they can snatch married men from their wives.

“The married woman is also benefitting so side chicks shouldn’t think they will get the men to themselves. If the married women were doing that, side chicks wouldn’t get the chance to come close to them,” he told Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive.

