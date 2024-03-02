Domestic violence would break society if not tackled - Adjetey Anang

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has spoken out against the problem of domestic violence in the country.



According to him, domestic violence is a serious issue that affects many people and society as a whole.



He made these remarks in an interview with MX24 TV, ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Evor, which tackles the issue of domestic violence and its impact on victims and society.



He said that breaking the family unit and the relationships within it would have negative consequences for the mental and physical health of the people and their productivity and contribution to society.



"We need to know that the breaking of that space would contribute negatively to society. And if we don't patch it up and all be involved, then we wouldn't have that society that we want to have," he said.



Adjetey Anang urged the public to be involved in preventing and addressing domestic violence and to support the victims and the survivors.



He said that holding the family unit together and maintaining healthy relationships was very important for the fabric of society and for ensuring positive minds and energies in every industry and every walk of life.



"We need to hold a family unit together and hold relationships together so that we can have positive minds and positive energies to feed in every industry and every walk of life," he said.



Evor, which means "It's Finished" in Ewe, was produced by Rainbow Productions, directed by Sitsofe Tsikor and features a stellar cast of Ghanaian talents, including Brian Angels, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Abeiku Santana, Myna Otoo, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku, and others.



Evor has already secured an official selection at this year's edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF), which honours films and arts that promote African culture and address issues affecting Africa and people of African descent.



Watch the video here





ID/ ADG