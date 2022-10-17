Domestic violence: ‘Fed up’ Nigerian woman allegedly sets herself ablaze

Entertainment of Monday, 17 October 2022

Bimbo, wife of popular Nigerian businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna (IVD) has died after sustaining severe injuries from fire.



She was said to have set herself and the entire household ablaze after one of her usual scuffles with her husband in their home, situated at Lekki, Lagos.



Sharing the sad news on social media on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Bimbo’s sister Mamajazz, said she gave up the ghost after battling with her life at the intensive care unit at a hospital in Lagos.



Reports indicate that her demise follows a series of domestic violence she had suffered at the hands of her husband for the entire 22 years they had been married.



Prior to Bimbo’s death, several videos of assault and fights with her husband surfaced on social media.



Bimbo’s brother Oyindamola who had witnessed their fights also took to Instagram to narrate what he knows about the situation.



His post read: “It was time to pay the kids school fees but you were saying there was no money yet you were clubbing and allegedly spending the night at some popular chick’s house. I told her that I’ll sort her out but she insisted that her husband had cheated her for the past 30-something years and that she will definitely take the fees from him. She was in an abusive marriage and all she wanted was the man to settle him so she can leave the marriage because she said clearly, that she made her husband who hi is today.



"Things got serious when she demanded for the house papers because that was the only property left. She wanted to play a fast one and quickly open the safe with a welder, get the papers and move because she needed to feed the children. He got a tipoff, drove into the apartment and met the scene. He was trying to get the papers while being violent. He ended up taking the papers. So, she said since her husband now has the papers and she lost it, then nobody will own it. Then she decided to burn it. She set the house ablaze while they were all in it and that was how she lost her house. She poured the kerosene on herself and lit the match. She suffered from a hundred degrees burns which takes just a couple of minutes and in all, her husband stood there watching. After we recued Bimbo and took her to the hospital, her husband absconded and we haven’t seen him till date.”



Bimbo’s failed suicide attempt in 2020



In a video, a family member who spoke on the condition of anonymity said in 2020, Bimbo had slit her wrist and threatened to take her life because of the gravity of the domestic violence she had suffered.



The individual added that Bimbo had on so many occasions left her marriage, but always returned as they found ways to resolve their issues.



Watch the video below:















