Doing music became ‘plan B’ when I realized my SHS results would be shambolic – Black Sherif

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Multiple award-winning artiste, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong has revealed that he needed a plan B during his days at the Senior High School (SHS).



Speaking about how he ventured into music, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker disclosed that at some point during his school days he realized that he wasn’t performing academically.



“At some point during my Senior High School days I realized that my performance in academics was nothing good to write home about,” he said sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com



He added, “And looking at my results I saw that it wasn’t good enough and so I knew I wouldn’t do well in my final exams and that’s when I told myself that I need a plan B”.



In a virtual interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Blacko who was speaking from London said realizing that he was about to fail his final exams, he decided to come up with an alternative to his education.



He narrated “I remember that in my SHS days I used to play beat on tables with my hand for my friends to sing and rap with it so one day I decided to do a freestyle and they loved it so that was when I decided to try it.



“My first time in the studio was somewhere in the year 2019 and the experience was something else and after I completed SHS in June 2019 I decided to venture into music full-time,” he concluded.