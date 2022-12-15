Does anything really matter? - Burna Boy quizzes

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy has asked his fans to ponder the absurdity of life.



He took to his Instastories to ask if anything about life really matters at all.



The superstar made this post hours after the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, Stephen "Twitch" Boss died in an apparent suicide.



"Sometimes I feel like we are all just living in some type of video game or computer simulation. Does anything really matter?," Burna Boy's Instastory on December 14 read.



See Burna Boy's post below:





