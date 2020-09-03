Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Does Shatta, Stonebwoy absence in nominations make it a Senegalese award? - Ras Kuuku throws shade

Ras Kuuku won the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the year award

After almost every music award, fans review and critique winners and losers. The just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award was no exception.



For some cross-section of Ghanaians, they believe Ras Kuuku won the coveted Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the year award because some big names were not nominated in that category this year.



To that, the ‘Mpaebo’ hitmaker’ Ras Kuuku, in an interview with Nana-Quasi Wusu aka PM host of the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ on YFM Takoradi rhetorically asked,

"Did the absence of certain people from the category make the award I won, a Senegal award? Does it make it a Mali award?"



Ras Kuuku in an apparent snub of the naysayers said: "Winning this award means a lot and it also tells me to work hard and that there is more room for improvement."



He touted his album ‘Kuntununku’ as one of the best after the famous ‘Pae Mu Kan’.

"Play the songs one after the other and you will see that the album is great," he said.



According to Ras Kuuku Dancehall and Reggae should be separated into two distinct categories.



He also revealed that his upcoming song named ‘Gyidie’ will feature a gospel artist and will be released on Friday 4th September 2020.



He also serenaded the host and audience with an acapella rendition of ‘Mpaebo’ one of the hit songs from his ‘Kuntununku’ album.

