Do you think the presidency is like running a night club? - Afia Schwarzenegger pokes Cheddar

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to rumours of Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) being the person behind The New Force.



According to her, Cheddar is not well-educated and qualified enough as someone who wants to become the president of the nation; hence, his ambition might backfire when the time comes.



She indicated that the presidency is not like running a nightclub, however, it requires a lot of intellectual prowess and experienced individuals to steer the affairs of the country.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger stated that Cheddar’s lack of proficiency in the English language does not make him fit to become president of Ghana.



“Some Ghanaians like joking a lot. Do you think the presidency is like running a nightclub? If we want someone to salvage is it Cheddar? Which English is he going to speak as president? His fluency is not even good enough.



"When he went to donate some items to the Mepe flood victims, did you hear the English he spoke? Do you think the presidency is a joke, you should be vigilant. I have not heard from declaring it officially so I will reserve my comments for now,” she said.



It is rumoured that Cheddar is the person behind the ‘New Force’ agenda that has gone viral on social media.



It is yet to be ratified if Cheddar is indeed the individual behind the New Force or not.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



