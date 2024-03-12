Do you know you are going to be a politician? - Sonnie Badu prophesies about McBrown

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, has issued a prophecy about actress Nana Ama McBrown.



According to him, the actress cum media personality will one day become an astute politician.



Sonnie Badu made these pronouncements when he mounted the pulpit to preach during a prayer conference and McBrown also walked in at the particular time.



Touching on what he described as ‘special grace’, Sonnie Badu said McBrown’s current status is just a starting point adding that no amount of envy or scandal can disrupt her destiny.



“Do you know you are going to be a politician? There is nothing I have said that hasn’t come to pass and please hear this; Nobody can take away your blessings. (Hits her palm that has been stretched forth).



"The more they talk about you the better and higher you go. I don’t know why Ghana is filled with so much envy. Nobody can touch your grace,” he stated.



He also recounted how his prophecy about the actress seven years ago, materialized.



“Seven years ago, I was preaching at Family Chapel in Kumasi and she walked in. At that time, she was believing God for something and I spoke into her destiny. Do you remember? (McBrown nods her head in agreement). Nothing I say doesn’t come to pass,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Velocity prayer conference in Accra was witnessed by several Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Empress Gifty, Tracey Boakye, Prophet Kumchacha, Emelia Brobbey, and Portia Asare among others.



The event was hosted by the head pastor of the Reign House chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen.









EB/SARA