Do you know what it means to be going through a lot? - Afia Schwar blasts Adwoa Safo

Comedienne Afia Scharzenegger has blasted Adwoa Safo for her actions following an apology from the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.



The lawmaker and former minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection came under scrutiny after she went on a 9-month-long absence without leave from all parliamentary and government duties.



Her absence led to her dismissal from her position as gender minister and calls for her sacking as an MP.



Following her return to the country, Sarah Adwoa Safo has expressed her interest in running for parliament again and delivered an apology to the NPP and her constituents for her behaviour.



Afia, is however, not convinced by the apology as by the reasons proferred by Adwoa Safo.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she asks the MP whether she knows what "going through a lot" meant accusing her of rather letting Ghanaians go through a lot with her extended absence.



"Going through a lot? You that were homeschooled. Born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you are going through a lot, you are going through a lot. Do you know what going through a lot means?



"If you are going through a lot, stay home. You are coming to beg us so that when we vote for you, you will continue going through a lot with us. We don’t want to, we want a Member of Parliament with solutions.



"Sister, she has never been caned in a school, she has never weeded in school … this time around, in 2024; we are not here to condone or campaign for party flags… I am not supporting any party, I am supporting Ghanaians," Afia charged.







