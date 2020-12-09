Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Do things for your woman without waiting for her to ask – Juliet Ibrahim tells men

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Juliet Ibrahim has advised men to offer help to their partners unconditionally and, more importantly, do favours without waiting for the women to ask first.



The beautiful mother of one emphasized that men dating independent women should do them favours without waiting for them to ask first.



She argued that since these ladies can do these things on their own because they are probably unemployed, the men should be proactive by doing what is necessary.



She said; “If you’re dating an independent female you just gotta do things for her without asking or waiting for her to ask because she’ll do it herself.”



