Do the needful - Wanlov the Kubolor calls out Ursula Owusu over bad internet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste and social activist, Wanlov the Kubolor, has taken to Twitter to express his concerns about the quality of internet and mobile services provided by telecom companies in the country.



He called on the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu to do more to fix the “substandard” internet services in the country.



In a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter), he questioned whether government officials, particularly politicians, use the same services as the general public. This is about whether politicians are affected by the same challenges faced by ordinary citizens when it comes to telecommunications services.



He asked, "Are our politrickshians using the same internet & mobile services we are using?"



Wanlov then directed his attention to Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications in Ghana.



He asserted that the telcos, especially government-owned entities, were providing sub-standard internet services, causing people to lose money and valuable time.



He asked if she shared the same frustrations with the services and, if not, requested her secret to avoid such issues. He urged her to take necessary action if she, too, was unsatisfied with the services.



“madam @UrsulaOw pls the telcos (govt owned AT in my case) are making us lose money & very valuable time with very very substandard internet. are you also frustrated with their services? if not, tell us your secret. if yes, pls do the needful,” he posted.



Wanlov's tweets join nationwide concerns about the quality of telecommunications services in Ghana, prompting a call for government officials to address these issues and ensure that citizens receive reliable services.





are our politrickshians using the same internet & mobile services we are using? who is the person utmostly responsible hold the telcos to account? #OccupyJulorbiHouse — #TRUMU2024 (@wanlov) October 18, 2023

madam @UrsulaOw pls the telcos (govt owned AT in my case) are making us lose money & very valuable time with very very sub standard internet. are you also frustrated with their services? if not, tell us your secret. if yes, pls do the needful #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/kOG6MXRR6N — #TRUMU2024 (@wanlov) October 18, 2023

ID/BB