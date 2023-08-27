Do not think of going into politics, it's not comedy - Ola Michael cautions LilWin

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Ola Michael has offered an open advice to actor and entrepreneur, Kojo Nkansah aka LilWin on his political aspirations.



LilWin recently announced his candidacy for the Afigya Kwabre South seat in the Ashanti region as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



He stated that he's responding to calls from traditional leaders and constituents who believe in his capacity to represent the constituency which is currently held by the New Patriotic Party's William Owuraku Aidoo.



Reacting to the announcement, Ola Michael felt it was too early for Lil Win to venture into politics and the actor should focus on other productive business ventures.



Ola Michael explained that politics is a serious business and shouldn’t be taken lightly and therefore advised Lil Win to focus on his other ventures like his school.



“Being a Member of Parliament is not child's play, it is serious business. I think it's too early for him to be thinking in that line, maybe he should focus more on his school and the intelligent projects he’s working on,” he advised.



He stated some reasons including the fact that the constituency is an NPP stronghold, the fact that politics is a stressful business and the language barrier in parliament.



“I don't want him to waste resources on something that is not profitable, let him focus more on his business ventures,” he opined.



ID/MA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







