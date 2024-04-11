Do not provoke me - LilWin attacks Sheldon

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, who has gained recognition in the movie industry as LilWin, has descended heavily on content creator Kwadwo Sheldon for criticizing his movie, titled 'A Country Called Ghana'.



Kwadwo Sheldon and Scanty, in one of their YouTube reviews, shared their opinions on the movie's trailer.



Among the things they spoke about included the video colour grading, which they described as “terrible.”



LilWin, who was dissatisfied with the criticisms from the content creator and his mentee, launched an attack on them in a video shared by EDHUB on X.



The Kumawood actor's attack was triggered by his assertion that Ghanaians like to compare Ghanaian movies to those of the Americans, urging that Ghanaians should put an end to such behaviour and support their own.



He argued that Kwadwo Sheldon should have waited for the movie to premiere before condemning it rather than passing his verdict after watching just the trailer.



“Kwadwo Sheldon, after spending millions of dollars on my movie, you’ve decided to criticize the movie rather than inspire me or laud me for what I’ve done. I do not know what you guys think when you compare Ghana’s locations to the Americans who shoot movies in their rooms.



"Do you know the number of politicians and MPs who have called to congratulate me and motivate me to come up with more projects? But you decided to criticize it. Which movie have you sat down to analyze and conclude that it is better than ‘A Country Called Ghana’? You should keep quiet if you can’t promote someone’s movie. Be very careful. Do not provoke me. I’ll be back," he said.



'A Country Called Ghana' is set to premiere on May 17, 2024.



Notable actors such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu (all Nigerians), and LilWin were featured in the movie.



Watch LilWin's reaction below:





Ghanaian actor Lil Win decends heavily on Kwadwo Sheldon for criticizing his new movie titled 'A Country Called Ghana'. pic.twitter.com/DaAkqN9bfy — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 10, 2024

