Do not ignore prophecies, take them seriously - Timothy Bentum to celebrities

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and pastor, Timothy Bentum, has called on celebrities not to dismiss prophecies lightly, emphasising that they are not exempt from life's trials.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Bentum stressed that prophecies from credible sources can offer valuable guidance and direction in an industry where fame and fortune often bring numerous challenges and temptations.



He also noted that while the entertainment industry is known for its glamour, it's also a realm where individuals grapple with intense criticism, personal challenges, and moral dilemmas that require spiritual guidance.



“The counsel that comes with a prophecy should be taken seriously. Celebrities are not immune to the trials of life, and sometimes, the prophetic word can serve as a guiding light through the darkness of fame,” Bentum stated.



His comments join the wider discussion about spirituality in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Many artistes including Wendy Shay and Mr. Drew have commented on some spiritual attacks they have faced and have cautioned their colleagues to be cautious about their spiritual lives.



Religious leaders have also reiterated such calls, stating that artistes and entertainers need to take their spiritual lives seriously, but called for calm, as prophecies are not death sentences.



ID/BB



