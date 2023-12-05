Do Ghanaian men intentionally propose? - Samira on meeting Bawumia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has disclosed how Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia met her and proposed before their marriage ceremony took place.



According to her narration, she met Dr. Bawumia through mutual friends who introduced them and they started engaging each other from that moment, stressing that the vice president fell in love with her at first sight.



She indicated that she met Dr. Bawumia four years after completing Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and was working.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Samira Bawumia described her marriage with Dr. Bawumia as a fruitful one having given birth to four children so far.



In the course of the programme, a listener texted a message that read, “Barack Obama proposed to Michel at the restaurant, where did Dr. Bawumia propose to you [Samira Bawumia] too?



She laughed for a while and retorted, “But do Ghanaian men intentionally propose? We have been married for sixteen (16) years. The marriage ceremony was held on 14th February 2004. I went to school early so I completed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2000. So I married after four years of completion.



"We did not meet right after I completed University; it was after some years. We met through mutual friends who introduced us. Immediately he [Dr. Bawumia] saw me, he realised I was the right fit for him. Now we have four children, three girls, and one strong boy.”



There have been less of controversies surrounding Samira Bawumia’s marriage with Dr. Bawumia which is exemplary for others.



Dr. Bawumia is now the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will be hoping to attain his presidential ambitions by emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections.







