Divorce your husband if your marriage will kill you – Gospel musician Rose Adjei preaches

Ghanaian gospel musician, Rose Adjei has stated that there is no way she will support violence in marriage.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Na God’ composer emphatically stated that she will never encourage abuse in marriage.



She advised women in abusive marriages to divorce their husbands if the marriage will lead them to death.



The sensational gospel musician said some people manage to stay in these relationships because of their children.



She counselled that every Christian marriage should have solid foundation build on Jesus Christ.



Rose Adjei emphasized that there should be sacrifices in every marriage but it shouldn’t turn to be deadly.



She also recounted how her mother managed to be with his father despite the challenges in their marriage.



However, Rose reiterated that she won’t encourage any woman to stay in an abusive marriage that can end her life.



