Divorce rumour: Odehyie Selly composes a song to motivate McBrown

Music of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Gospel musician Odehyie Selly has composed a new song dedicated to the renowned Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown. The song, aptly titled 'Nana Ama McBrown,' serves as a source of motivation and support for the actress during a challenging period in her personal life.



Nana Ama McBrown has been in the spotlight recently due to the tumultuous events surrounding her marriage, which have garnered considerable attention from the public and the media. Odehyie Selly's song is a powerful message of encouragement, urging Nana Ama McBrown to remain resolute in the face of the controversy that has surrounded her in recent days.



The song not only celebrates the positive impact that Nana Ama McBrown has had on the entertainment industry and the nation as a whole but also serves as a reminder of her inner strength and resilience. It sends a clear message that she should not allow herself to be broken or disheartened by the rumors and speculations that have circulated in both social and traditional media.



Odehyie Selly's musical tribute is a touching demonstration of support and solidarity, highlighting the importance of standing by a beloved public figure during trying times.



This heartfelt composition is a testament to the power of music in conveying messages of encouragement, hope, and resilience, and it is a beautiful way to acknowledge Nana Ama McBrown's enduring influence and strength in the face of adversity.



