Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Divorce rumour: My husband and I are extremely happy at home – McBrown insists

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has set the records straight, as far as rumours of her purportedly failed marriage are concerned.

McBrown has established that contrary to the popular assertion that she and her husband are separated, they are still together and extremely happy at home.

She made these statements in a discussion on the HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb, where she also established that there is no need to give this topic any further relevance.

“I am happy at home. We are happy. Extremely happy. It’s not even about what they are saying. My husband and I are cool, we are fine. So, there is no need to keep talking about this in public,” she told the host, Andy Dosty.

Clarifying her claims of regretting some relationships, in the wake of her purported marriage crises, McBrown said her utterances at that time unintendedly coincided with the rumours.

She said although such statements somewhat gave netizens some form of validation, it wasn’t intended for such a purpose.

“Messages coincide. It is what we usually do before every Sunday live show and unfortunately, it coincided with the happenings. I spoke my mind but others interpreted it the way they liked. The fact that I said I regret doing these things doesn’t mean that I could erase them,” she added.

Background

Nana Ama McBrown has been trending consecutively for a period of two weeks following claims that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah are separated.

Rumours had it that Maxwell was intensively involved with a side chick who had taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



