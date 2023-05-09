'Divorce Yul Edochie if you're fed up' - First wife told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Media personality, Uncle Nasco, has sent a message to May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.



In a video shared on social media, Nasco advised May to file for divorce if she is fed up with the union, rather than setting the actor up for ridicule.



According to Nasco, Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie had committed no wrongdoing and should be left alone because it is not an abomination for a woman to be a second wife.



He stated that the situation wouldn't have escalated if May had officially discouraged people from dragging her husband.



Citing an example, the media personality said Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is a sixth wife, yet people do not make fun of her as they do to Judy.



Nasco's comments have since stirred reactions from netizens online.



Read the post and comments below:





jay_ni_fah: "Anyone who sees Regina and Judy’s case as same is mental and has no business to live amongst we humans. A well known polygamous man who still went through the right corners to get married to Regina before impregnating her. With a well know nuclear family man who went outside his matrimonial home to impregnate another lady and married her without notifying the wife. His wife had to find out on social media like we all found out. And they are same?? And should receive the same reactions?? Dumb moving creatures everywhere"_foreverwinnie_: "Why are you comparing Regina to this g*rilla? Regina‘s husband is a polygamist and she and the other wives are okay with it. May Edochie was forced into polygamy because her g*at of a husband couldn’t keep his thing in his pants. Did you really listen to this rubbish you said or you just wanted to chime into this matter?"ogechi__: "But May has been quiet all these while. Abi I'm missing something?"ferraririta00: "Finally someone said this ..pls y’all should let Judy rest pls"damselrespy: "For once somebody just said the raw truth but nayyy netizens don’t want to hear it"tbea89: "This man Said Facts abt Judy... Yul destroyed his home himself. If he didn't break the edge the serpent won't bite. Na Yul cause everything"