Disturbing scene as Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is involved in ghastly motor accident

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah narrowly escaped death following a ghastly motor accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



A video recorded by the artiste and shared on Angel TV’s Twitter handle shows a mangled car lying upside down in the middle of the road.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, who narrated the incident said he lost control while driving along the wet road on Tuesday, January 9.



He cited the wet conditions, poor state of the road and a brake failure as the cause of the accident.



However, according to him, all four occupants of the car are alive and have been rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.



“I was driving along the Nkawkaw dual carriage road in my car with 3 others. It had slightly rained and some parts of the road were not good. All of a sudden the car lost control and I started shouting “Jesus, Jesus”.



“Everyone in the car is alive and has been rushed to the hospital,” he narrated



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah also assured fans of his safety and said he was in good health.



Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah had an accident on Tuesday at Nkawkaw .



