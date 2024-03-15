Disgracing Naana Hayford in public was awful - Afia Schwarzenegger chides Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed the mother of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu for refusing to exchange pleasantries with actress Naana Hayford during her daughter's funeral.



According to her, Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother should not have refused to respond to Naana Hayford’s pleasantry since the funeral of her daughter was ongoing at that moment.



She described the deceased mother’s reaction as “awful and untraditional” for disgracing the veteran actress publicly.



The socialite stressed that even if there were issues between both individuals, the funeral was not the right place for things like that to take place.



“She [Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother] was not supposed to do what she did. Why would you disrespect Naana in public in that manner? A bereaved mother does not behave that way. What did Naana do to warrant such action? It was so awful and untraditional. When you lose a child you replace her with friends and do not treat them anyhow,” she fumed while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



One of the interesting scenes captured during the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s funeral was when her mother refused to exchange pleasantries with Naana Hayford.



The Akan tradition requires that the immediate family of the deceased; mother, widow or widower, sits at the front row of the funeral grounds and receives greetings from sympathisers.



In the case of the late Dr. Grace Boadu who wasn’t married, her mother took the fort and welcomed guests who took turns to greet.



However, things took a different turn when actress Naana came face-to-face with Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother.



The confusion began when people proceeded to inform the deceased’s mother about the new batch of guests (Naana Hayford and her entourage) who were queued up and waiting to greet.



In what appeared to be a gesture of disapproval, Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother responded immediately with an angry look, shaking her head and folding her arms.



Naana Hayford, after defying the odds and finally meeting the deceased’s mother was met with hostility.



In response, the actress made hand gestures that seemingly indicated the late Grace Boadu’s mother's actions were entirely unnecessary.



Although it is unclear what prompted the friction between the two women, netizens believe they may have some unresolved issues.



The final funeral rites of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, took place on March 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti region.



Scores of sympathisers including the likes of the Roads and Highways minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, veteran singer, Akosua Agyapong among others, were present to pay their last respect.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB