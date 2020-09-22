Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Laud Business

Disclaimer: I’m not behind Dr UN’s fake awards – Bishop Samuel Owusu

Kwame Owusu Fordjuor (Dr UN) presented some fake awards to some prominent Ghanaians

Bishop Samuel Owusu, the UN Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, (IAWPA) Ghana, has dismissed claims that he is behind the fake awards that were given to some prominent Ghanaians by Kwame Owusu Fordjuor (Dr UN), the man who has been identified as having given fake awards in the name of the United Nations (UN) to top Ghanaian celebrities including musician Sakordie and others.



Reports in a section of the Ghanaian media indicated Bishop Samuel Owusu who is also a UN Ambassador was behind the development.



But in a statement, the Bishop said “We are very serious about this platform of peace amongst all of humanity, both globally and especially as we are approaching our own election in Ghana.



“However, amidst any influential efforts, there are those who cease the opportunity to defraud and misguide the people; hence, I am urging all of you who are embarking on this Peace mission, to be vigilant.



“We are aware of Some fraudulent people who are already using the UN and Kofi Annan name on an award scheme to solicit funding for programs that are not associated with the UN peace keeping task force.



“This action has really tarnished the image and good efforts of some genuine UN organizations like us in the country that needs help to promotes Peace.



“We are also pleading with all media houses and individuals to cross check with the main source of the organization before printing bogus news and article; thereby, derailing all of our efforts in promoting our truths and efforts on the war against violence especially in our approaching election and peace for all.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.