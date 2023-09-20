You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 20Article 1847669

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Dirty bad mind and witchcraft’ - Stonebwoy throws shades in upcoming track

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has raised eyebrows with the release of the teaser for an upcoming song.

The 1-minute clip, which was posted on Stonebwoy's official Twitter handle, shows the artist singing along to a snippet of the song in his studio.

Lyrics of the song, which was posted as a caption, included;

“Dirty bad mind and witchcraft
Jealousy a switch path
Thinking say dem ago reach fast”

While these could just be innocent lyrics to a song, many listeners pointed out that the song and its lyrics could be a shade at industry colleague Shatta Wale.

They pointed out the timing of the post, which was barely a few moments after Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy and his management of deliberately sabotaging his upcoming “Freedom Wave” concert, which was scheduled for the 25th of December, by booking the stadium for his “Ashaiman to the World + BHIM concert + Fifth Dimension” show for the 23rd.

Stonebwoy’s team, however, has hit back, saying they had already booked and were about to pay for the venue while Shatta Wale was only sharing flyers.

