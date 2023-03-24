Die-hard fan tattoos Afia Schwarzenegger’s name on his arm

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger, cannot hide her excitement after chancing on a video in which one of her fans has inked her name on his arm.



The young man, with his Instagram handle identified as ‘Nana Aba the Traveller’, shared the video on his wall with the caption ‘I love you mummy.’



An elated Afia shortly took to the comment section and responded, “My love this is so breathtaking. thank you.”



She then went ahead and shared the post on her wall with a caption that reiterates her appreciation for the young man.



“I love you more and this is beautiful,” she reacted for the second time.



The post has since gained over 4,000 likes and almost 100 comments from netizens.



However, some individuals have chastised the young man for putting up such a brave act.



“I hope he doesn’t come back to say he has cancer after tattooing her name on his hand,” A netizen wrote.



“When she starts to insult and curse you, you will look for acid to clean it wai,” said another.



Meanwhile, in a separate post, Afia has beseeched God to continually bless her loved ones.



In the same light, she claims to have adopted the habit of sanctioning her detractors to God.



“I pray to God to phelp my friends n lovers. I report people to him too...Choose your choice..cos honestly I'm tired,” Afia wrote.



