Did Prophet Nigel Gaisie predict the earthquake in Syria and Turkey?

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a video circulating on social media, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, prophesied about a landfall where he saw buildings collapse and transcend into a different nation.



Since the video was released on some social media platforms, netizens have linked the prophecy to the recent earthquake that happened in Turkey and Syria.



“I am seeing a landfall. I am seeing a whole area have buildings collapse to the ground, and I am seeing it across nations. What do they call it? A landfall?” he shared.



On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic and deadly earthquake struck southern and central Turkey as well as western Syria.



The earthquake was reported to have occurred 34 km west of the city of Gaziantep, causing widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities in the region.



According to theguardian.com report, the number of people killed as of February 9, 2023, in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes have risen to at least 12,049.



While people are being saved, others are still stuck under the rubble, and one such person is Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, who has not been found for four days.



Contrary to early claims, the Ghanaian international and former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has not yet been pulled from the tremor ruins of Turkey and Syra.









Ooohh let’s think each time something happens you people bring your religious fanatics — Mikal (@Mikal248) February 8, 2023

Landfall is not the same as earthquake. What is this? If not lack of knowledge then madness — Reuben T♧♤ (@KwakoTeye) February 8, 2023

Ooohh let’s think each time something happens you people bring your religious fanatics — Mikal (@Mikal248) February 8, 2023

They are just using their brains . This thing happens every year — tony ???????????????? (@antoniobaka96) February 8, 2023

it’s just like saying death happens everyday so no need for prophecies about death ???? — Mr. Niako???? (@niako1_niako) February 8, 2023

ADA/DA