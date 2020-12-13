Entertainment of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Did Mr Drew steal Keche’s ‘No dulling’ song ft Kuami Eugene?

Musician Mr Drew

Mr. Drew is gradually gaining notoriety for sampling other artistes works and passing them as his.



Recall that a few months ago, the official music video of his song, Eat, featuring Stonebwoy was taken down by YouTube over copyright claims. Eat is a sampled cover of Nigerian-American singer Rotimi’s Love Riddim, which was released in 2019.



The visuals of Mr Drew’s Eat was taken down after Empire, Rotimi’s record label, made copyright claims to the content. “This video contains content from EMPIRE, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds,” YouTube stated.



In a related development, the artiste has released a new song titled ‘Year’, and some netizens it’s a rip off of Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song ft Kuami Eugene. The rhythm of the song including the style of delivery is similar to Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song which is currently one of the biggest songs in 2020, a situation that has caused a massive debate on social media.



It even drew Kuami Eugene attention who commented on the thread.



















