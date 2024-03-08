Did Mahama complete all his projects? - Afia Schwarzenegger berates NDC MPs over National Cathedral

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted some Minority Caucus Members of Parliament who recently went to 'commission' the unfinished National Cathedral project to ridicule the government.



According to her, the behaviour exhibited by the MPs involved, notably North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George, and Odododiodioo MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye, is deemed 'childish' and should not be tolerated given their influential positions.



She questioned whether the former president, who is now the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was able to complete all the projects he initiated, thereby using it to justify why their actions do not show maturity.



Afia Schwarzenegger stated that the NDC will remain in opposition for a long time because of how they are tackling issues under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure in office.



"Childishness will leave you guys in opposition forever!!!!!! Tweaaaaa did fmr President Mahama complete all his projects?... Use that same energy to look for our Guinea fowl that you left in Burkina Faso while in power.



"There's no campaign message better than "The Nkofem Are Back", Do you think we forget your own abi, the trees??? clowns!!!! Opposition-a-thon(16 years in opposition). Mo ntena ho,na mo ny3 concert," she wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to a picture that has the NDC MPs' commissioning' the National Cathedral Project.



About the National Cathedral 'commissioning' by some NDC MPs



The Minority Members of Parliament defied security detail around the National Cathedral site to 'commission' the uncompleted project.



The event was a mockery of the government's announcement to inaugurate the facility on March 6, 2024, according to former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2021 budget reading.



The MPs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, marched to the premises, promising that even if they were stopped from the site proper, they would stand in front of the place and address a scheduled press conference.



They eventually prevailed after a heated exchange captured by the media.



Before Ablakwa read the official statement, a symbolic tape with a red, yellow and green balloon arch was put in place as the MP and his colleagues cut the tape to 'open' the project.



"In the name of Akufo-Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia and Ofori-Atta, we commission this expensive hole in the world," George is heard saying as the tape is cut.



A small crowd gathered at the place, clapped, and shouted slogans.



Ablakwa read over a dozen requests the Minority was making, including the dissolution of the Board of Trustees, the closure of the cathedral secretariat, the retrieval of some expended monies, and accountability for public funds used for the project so far.



View the post below





SB/BB