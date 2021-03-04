Fashion of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Diana Hamilton's clothing brand 'DH by DH' to outdoor second collection on Friday

DH by DH is set to release its 2nd collection on March 5, 2021

DH by DH, the clothing brand by Diana Hamilton is set to release its second collection.



The new line named Femme Natural will be launched on Friday, March 5, 2021.



The new collection is made from known locally sourced African wax prints, fused with luxurious fabrics sourced from different parts of the world.



Each dress is uniquely made with great attention to detail with classic features that are second to none.



Diana Hamilton, the brain behind DH by DH clothing line, is a successful Ghanaian gospel songstress, a two-time VGMA Gospel Singer of the Year and an entrepreneur.



Log on to www.dhbydh.com and follow @dhbydhofficial on Instagram to delight yourself with Femme Natural.



DH by DH; Wear your inner confidence!



