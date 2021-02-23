Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Diana Hamilton receives coronavirus vaccine in the U.K

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom where she usually resides.



The ‘Mo Ne Yo’ hitmaker on February 20, 2021, shared a video of herself receiving a dose of the vaccine in an unknown hospital on her Instagram page.



“Family, to vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question. So I had my COVID-19 jab a few weeks ago. Why? Let's meet on Facebook at 6.30 pm GMT and be real with each other. I miss you plenty,” she captioned the video.



Mrs. Hamilton happens to be the only Ghanaian celebrity to have publicly shared a covid-19 vaccination experience since its inception.



Meanwhile, the government has announced the arrival of the first batch of coronavirus vaccines for the country on February 23, 2021.



The information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who earlier disclosed this at a conference, said the government has targeted 20 million people for the exercise scheduled between March and October 2021.



He indicated that to clear all forms of misconceptions and also enhance public confidence in the exercise, some public officials and celebrities will be made to take their vaccines publicly.





