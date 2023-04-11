Diana Hamilton on why long-term investment in talent is key to success

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, has spoken out about the importance of having a committed team that is willing to invest time and energy into an artiste's career.



In an interview with Joy FM, Hamilton explained how her team member King David and his team had supported her during the early stages of her career when she had no following and had not yet made any money.



"King David and his team came on board when we didn't make a dime and when we didn't have the following so when they came in with their professionalism still understood what was in me and were willing to invest and have the patience to wait for it to mature organically so it can stand the test of time," Hamilton said.



Hamilton went on to criticize the music industry's tendency to focus on short-term gains, with professionals often jumping ship after just a few months.



She stressed the importance of having a team that is willing to invest in an artiste's vision and stick with it for the long haul.



"My question is, this promoter, this graphic designer, who needs to release a flyer or an artwork today or every week without being paid, how long are you willing to go? Or you've gone in straight away saying I will give you this," Hamilton asked.



She also highlighted the danger of making unrealistic promises to investors and professionals, only for them to become disillusioned and leave when they realize that they are not going to see immediate returns.



"On this note, I am hitting the investor who thinks I am the professional, I can handle it, I can do it, give it to me. Pay me money," Hamilton said.



Hamilton's message is particularly relevant to churches and other organizations that are looking to launch their own record labels.



She urged promoters, graphic designers, publishers, groomers, and road managers to consider the long-term implications of their involvement and ensure that they are committed to the artiste's vision.



"Can you marry these two people so that you will stay in it and then get there? We, artistes, are quick to tell the people that brought us from the beginning to dawg them and go for the professionals," Hamilton concluded.





