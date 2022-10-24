Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, others thrill fans at MTN Stands In Worship Concert

Entertainment of Monday, 24 October 2022

Thousands of patrons at the just-ended 2022 MTN Stands in Worship were thrilled to the tunes of anointed songs from Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Koda, PerezMusic, NSROMAmusic, and MTN Viva Voices as they led the audience into the throne room.



The much-anticipated gospel musical concert held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La – Accra on Saturday, October 22 under the theme: ‘Arise and Worship’, brought together Christians and gospel music fans on one stage for worship and praise to the Almighty God.



Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artists including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Koda, PerezMusic, NSROMAmusic, and MTN Viva Voices delighted the audience with their powerful and alluring voices.



Each artist showed their worship and praise prowess when they took their turn on stage and had the audience on their feet throughout the time they were on stage.

The back-to-back praises and worship brought some needed warmth and joy to the hearts of the patrons.



Rev. PJ Markwei, an ordained Minister of the Gospel and seasoned musician, also led the gathering to the throne of God with his awe-awakening voice as he ministered his anointing-filled songs, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of patrons.



The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, was organized to thank God for the mercies and the kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.



The organizers said this year’s MTN Stands in Worship had been successful as music fans were satisfied with a night full of surprises. MTN Stands in Worship has become one of the most hyped on MTN’s calendar.



Speaking at the event, Director, Aglow Ghana and Former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie said corporate organizations cannot rule out the place of God in their business growth and commended MTN for such activity.



“Since the year 2020 businesses have had some tough and challenging times but God has given us the opportunity to meet here alive.



“I pray for Ghanaians to stand together for peace and I believe that God will rule in the affairs of Ghana,” said Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie.



She entreated Ghanaians to stand together for peace in the conviction that God will rule in the country’s affairs; adding that they should develop hearts of gratitude and live in peace.



She also called on Ghanaians to eschew bitterness and show love to one another, especially during this tough period.



Other speakers including Mrs. Kuranchie Ankrah who graced the occasion prayed and delivered peace messages as well.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye; Lasmid, winner of MTN Hitmaker 8, and all the artistes on the show also shared messages of peace and hope with the audience.



The annual gospel concert, powered by MTN Ghana, has seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.



The annual gospel concert, powered by MTN Ghana, has seen some of the world's biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.