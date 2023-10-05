Diana Asamoah releases captivating video for the remix of ‘Mabo Wodin’

Music of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has released the music video for the remix of her song ‘Mabo Wodin’ which was released in 2000.



The gospel artiste’s journey in the music industry is one to write home about as she is known to motivate her listeners with inspirational lyrics and the release of this remix tells that she still has the creativity in her.



‘Mabo Wodin’ is a powerful song whose lyrics are directed to people who have lost hope in God.



She comforts these people by reassuring them that God will see them through their struggles hence, they shouldn’t lose their faith in him.



The music video which was directed by renowned director, McWillies, saw the musician looking very beautiful in all four outfits she wore.



One element of the song that surprised many is Evang. Asamoah’s introduction of the English language.



Watch the video below:







