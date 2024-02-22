Diana Asamoah reacts to 'house, car' rumour, sarcastically campaigns for NPP

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Diana Asamoah has reacted to rumours suggesting the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has gifted her a car and a house.



The evangelist spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning programme, Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, February 22, 2024.



Diana Asamoah first asserted such matters are "private" and should be left as such.



She then argued whatever results from one's work is the fruit of their labour and, thus, theirs to enjoy.



"Why don't you mind your constituency and eat from there while I also do same in mine?" she asked to emphasise her point.



She further quoted a Bible passage from Prophet Isaiah (65:21-24).



"We will not work for someone to enjoy; we will not build for another to occupy; we will not birth children only to suffer premature deaths," she paraphrased said passage.



Returning to the rumour, the Munumkum hitmaker wondered: "Why do you say NPP is wicked and at the same time say NPP is helping Diana Asamoah?"



"If that's the case, you should leave the NDC and come join the NPP because, according to you, they are a good party that helps people. If this is indeed what you have seen, don't waste time. Rush and come join so we can all help the party progress," the Gospel star concluded.



